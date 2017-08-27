 UK police arrest second suspect after Buckingham Palace attack | world-news | Hindustan Times
UK police arrest second suspect after Buckingham Palace attack

A 30-year-old man was arrested at an address in West London on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2017 18:00 IST
A police officer patrols within the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday.
British police announced on Sunday a second arrest in connection with an assault on three police officers by a man armed with a four-foot sword outside London’s Buckingham Palace on Friday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at an address in West London on suspicion of being “involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism,” police said.

A man deliberately drove at a police van close to the Queen’s official residence in London late on Friday and was detained by three police officers, who sustained minor injuries.

A 26-year-old arrested at the scene remains in custody after a warrant for his detention until September 1 was granted, the police said.

