UK raps Tata Steel for pollution incident

Tata Steel UK (TSUK) has agreed to make a donation of £73,000 to an environment group after pollution was detected near its Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, and take steps to improve its anti-pollution measures.

The environment agency said on Tuesday that TSUK paid the money to the Humber Nature Partnership, an organisation that delivers projects resulting in environmental, economic and community benefits. The payment follows a pollution incident on the Bottesford Beck.

The agency said that on May 22, 2015, after a call from the TSUK environment manager, its officers found a heavy red coloured lubricating oil on Seraphim lagoon, the Bottesford Beck and in wetland channels of Ashby Ville Local Nature Reserve.

Following investigations it appeared that the oil overflowed from an industrial bulk container as oil was being drained from a lubricating tank on the TSUK site, the agency said.

Under the terms of the enforcement undertaking, TSUK accepted the obligation to make the donation. The company also agreed to take action to ensure that a similar incident does not recur and paid the costs of the Environment Agency.

The undertaking requires TSUK: make a donation of £73,000 to the Humber Nature Partnership; implement pollution prevention and restoration works; review refresher training for staff; site improvement works; and pay Environment Agency costs.