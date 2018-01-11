 UK rejects request for diplomatic immunity for Julian Assange | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

UK rejects request for diplomatic immunity for Julian Assange

Assange has been holed up for more than five years in the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he was granted asylum in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations.

world Updated: Jan 11, 2018 16:37 IST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London on May 19, 2017.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London on May 19, 2017.(AP File Photo)

Britain’s Foreign Office says it has rejected Ecuador’s request to grant diplomatic status to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living in the nation’s embassy in London since 2012 to avoid arrest by UK authorities.

In a statement Thursday, the Foreign Office says “Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice.”

Ecuador gave Assange, 46, political asylum after he sought refuge in the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden for investigation of sex-related claims.

While Sweden has dropped the case, Assange has remained inside the embassy because he is still subject to arrest in Britain for jumping bail.

The Ecuadorean newspaper El Universo reported Wednesday that Assange is now listed on a registry of the nation’s citizens.

more from world
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you