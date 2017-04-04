UN condemns ‘barbaric’ Russian metro attack, Trump pledges ‘full support’ to Putin

US President Donald Trump spoke om Monday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and pledged Washington’s “full support” for Moscow’s response to the deadly attack on the Saint Petersburg metro, the White House said.

Trump expressed his condolences and condemned the attack, which killed 11 people and left dozens wounded. Russian authorities said they were probing an “act of terror.”

“President Trump offered the full support of the United States Government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice,” the White House said in a statement about the phone call.

“Both President Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion in Saint Petersburg, which comes after the Islamic State group called for attacks on Russia in retribution for its military intervention in Syria fighting against the jihadists.

Earlier Monday at a White House event, Trump described the attack as “a terrible thing.”

Trump’s phone call with Putin comes as the US Congress investigates Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

American intelligence alleges that Putin directed a campaign to tip the US election in Trump’s favour.

UN condemns attack

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the “barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack” and called for the perpetrators of the attack to face justice, in a unanimous statement adopted on Monday as the United States held the monthly presidency of the UN’s top decision-making body.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said separately that the images from Saint Petersburg in the aftermath of the attack were “hearbreaking.”

“You can be sure the United States will stand with Russia on defeating these extremists who continue to senselessly harm innocent people,” Haley said in a statement.