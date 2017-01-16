UN: Iran removes sensitive nuclear equipment from site

The chief of the UN atomic agency says Iran has complied with a key commitment of its nuclear deal with six world powers by removing sensitive equipment from a strategic underground site.

Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday that Tehran has met a deadline and taken “excess centrifuges and infrastructure” from what used to be the Fordo uranium enrichment facility.

The main focus of the nuclear deal is limiting Iran’s uranium-enrichment capacities out of fear Tehran could spin uranium in its centrifuges all the way to levels used for the core of a nuclear weapon.

Iran says it is not interested in such arms.

While more than 1,000 centrifuges can remain at Fordo according to the deal, they must be used for research and other non-enrichment purposes.