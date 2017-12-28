UN: Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen kill 109 people in 10 days
The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced 3 million, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.world Updated: Dec 28, 2017 20:42 IST
The UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said Saudi-led airstrikes have killed 109 civilians over the past 10 days.
Jamie McGoldrick said on Thursday that those killed include at least 54 in airstrikes on a market in the western province of Taiz, and 14 people from the same family in an airstrike on a farm in the coastal Hodeida province.
He said such incidents “prove complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led coalition, continue to show in this absurd war.”
The coalition, backing an internationally recognized government, has been at war with Iran-allied Shia rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced 3 million, damaged critical infrastructure and pushed the country to the brink of famine.