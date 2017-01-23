 Understand importance of ‘one China’, Beijing urges Trump | world-news | Hindustan Times
Understand importance of ‘one China’, Beijing urges Trump

world Updated: Jan 23, 2017 14:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Beijing
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the foreign ministry in Beijing. China views Taiwan as a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.(AP File)

The new US administration must fully understand the importance of the “one China” policy, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday, broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and has subsequently suggested that the “one China” policy was up for negotiation.

Beijing views the self-governed island as a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

