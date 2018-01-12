 US ambassador to Panama resigns, says can’t serve Donald Trump | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

US ambassador to Panama resigns, says can’t serve Donald Trump

Ambassador John Feeley told the US state department he no longer feels able to serve President Donald Trump.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2018 22:05 IST
File photo of the US ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, a career diplomat who was appointed to the post by former president Barack Obama in 2015.
File photo of the US ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, a career diplomat who was appointed to the post by former president Barack Obama in 2015.(Courtesy US embassy in Panama)

US Ambassador to Panama John Feeley, a career diplomat and former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, has resigned, telling the state department he no longer feels able to serve President Donald Trump.

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies. My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honour bound to resign. That time has come,” Feeley said, according to an excerpt of his resignation letter read to Reuters.

A state department spokeswoman confirmed Feeley’s departure, saying that he “has informed the White House, the department of state, and the government of Panama of his decision to retire for personal reasons, as of March 9 of this year”.

more from world
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you