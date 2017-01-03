 US-bound plane diverted due to passenger who made ‘homophobic’ statements | world-news | Hindustan Times
US-bound plane diverted due to passenger who made ‘homophobic’ statements

world Updated: Jan 03, 2017 22:19 IST
AP
Highlight Story

A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

United Airlines says a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.

Passenger Neil Kay tells KNTV-TV that the disruptive passenger used misogynistic and homophobic slurs. Kay posted photos and videos on Facebook of the unnamed American man verbally harassing passengers and flight crew during a New Year’s Day flight from Sydney to San Francisco.

United spokesperson Erin Benson says the flight was diverted to Auckland. The airline says the man was arrested there on Sunday.

According to KNTV, the man will not be charged but will remain in custody until arrangements are made for his trip back to the US.

