US, China reach consensus on fighting terror in south Asia

The US and China have reached a consensus on fighting terrorism and upholding peace and stability in south Asia, the ministry of foreign affairs (MFA) said on Thursday.

The situation in south Asia, especially in war-torn Afghanistan, featured during talks between visiting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi said China was committed to working with the US on North Korea, Afghanistan and other issues of international concern, MFA spokesperson, Hua Chunying said at a regular ministry briefing.

On his part, Trump said radical Islamic terrorism had to be stopped.

“The two sides discussed anti-terrorism issue and uphold peace and stability in south Asia and they reached a consensus on this,” Hua said.

“China and the US share common interests in fighting terrorism and the two parties stand for stronger anti-terrorism cooperation,” Hua added.

Separately, officials from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan held talks on counter-terrorism in Beijing on November 7.

Officials from the three countries discussed counter-terrorism at a meeting co-chaired by assistant foreign minister, Li Hueli.

Hua said the officials exchanged views on counter-terrorism situation and strengthening security cooperation.

Hua added that foreign minister Wang Yi met officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan and lauded their efforts in countering terrorism in the south Asian region.

Both countries appreciated China’s efforts in improving their bilateral ties.