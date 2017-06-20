US Congressional bypoll being seen as test for Trump

It’s been called the most expensive congressional race in US history and one of the most consequential elections in recent memory. Voters of Congressional District 6 of Georgia state will determine on Tuesday if it was worth all the effort and money.

It’s a re-election to fill a House of Representatives seat left vacant by Tom Price, who joined the Trump administration as secretary for health and human services and was entrusted with the most important Republican task of undoing Obamacare.

The outcome of the re-election will be a verdict on President Donald Trump. A defeat for Republican candidate Karen Handel will be crushing blow for the president — losing a Republican seat in an overwhelmingly Republican state.

“KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security - a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, urging Republicans to vote.

Democrats are throwing in everything they can behind Jon Ossoff, who came tantalisingly close to winning the first vote, getting 48% of the votes, against the combined total of 51% polled by 11 Republican candidates, including Handel.

Handel and Ossoff are locked in a close contest in polls, with the Republican having a 0.2 point lead, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.