US defence secy Mattis arrives in Pakistan

US defence secretary James Mattis arrived in Islamabad on Monday, as Washington pressures its wayward ally to eliminate militant safe havens. He arrived at an air force base in Rawalpindi before heading to the US embassy, reports said.

Mattis is expected to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the current situation of Afghanistan and how the two countries can best cooperate with each other to bring some semblance of normalcy.

The visit comes two weeks after a Pakistani court released Lashkar-e-Taiban chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, prompting a furious response from the White House.

President Donald Trump has warned Pakistan that the US “will not be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorists” and that “it has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists”.

That message seemingly not reached the Pakistani leadership. After Saeed’s release, the White House issued an angry warning, threatening Pakistan with “repercussions” for the bilateral relationship if it did not immediately re-arrest him.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Mattis had said his visit was part of an effort to “set the conditions for future collaboration” that would lead to denial of safe havens “for any terrorist group that would attack anyone in the region”.

US officials have long been frustrated by what they see as Pakistan’s reluctance to act against groups such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network that they believe exploit safe havens on Pakistani soil to launch attacks on neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan in turn accuses Afghanistan of harbouring terror groups which use that country as a base for attacks into Pakistan.

(With inputs from Agencies)