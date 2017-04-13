US drops biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, says target was Islamic State

The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, also known as the “mother of all bombs,” in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military said.

It was the first time the 21,000-pound weapon has been used in combat and was dropped from a MC-130 aircraft, Pentagon spokesperson Adam Stump said.

The bomb hit a “tunnel complex” in Achin district in Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan. The strike occurred at about 8.02 pm IST.

The weapon is known in the US Air Force by its nickname MOAB (Massive Ordinance Air Blast), or “mother of all bombs”.

The military is currently assessing the damage.