US drops ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan; here’s you need to know about the GBU-43 bomb

The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military said.

It was the first time the United States has used this size of bomb in a conflict. It was dropped from a MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, close to the border with Pakistan, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said.

Here’s what you need to know:

· The MOAB, also known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” was dropped out of a C-130 aircraft in Afghanistan for the first time on Thursday.

· The MOAB had never been used in combat until now. It was brought into service in 2008.

· The MOAB weighs 21,000 pounds.

· It is the largest non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. arsenal.

· The MOAB is considered similar to a small nuclear weapon.

· The first test detonation was confirmed in March 2003.