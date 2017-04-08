 US labor department accuses Google of underpaying female workers | world-news | Hindustan Times
US labor department accuses Google of underpaying female workers

world Updated: Apr 08, 2017 08:34 IST
US Labor Department

A sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.(AP File Photo)

Government investigators looking into how Google pays its employees accused the tech giant of shortchanging women doing similar work to men.

A US Department of Labor official disclosed the agency’s allegations during a Friday court hearing in San Francisco. The Guardian reported on the testimony of Janette Wipper, a regional director for the Labor Department.

Google says it vehemently disagreed with the charges of sex discrimination, which the Mountain View, California, company said it hadn’t heard until Wipper’s court appearance.

Google and other technology companies have been trying to improve hiring practices that have historically doled out most of their technical jobs to white and Asian men. Their efforts to strike a better balance have been mostly unsuccessful so far.

