US: Lockdown lifted at Arizona Air Force base after reports of gunshots

A US Air Force base in Arizona was placed briefly on lockdown Monday following reports of gunshots, a spokesperson said.

All personnel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base southwest of downtown Tucson were ordered to take shelter in early morning as the reports were investigated.

“All clear, the lockdown has been lifted,” a message on the base’s Twitter account said about an hour later.

“Base personnel are free to resume all normal operations.”

A Pentagon official told local media that it was likely a false alarm, prompted by two airmen who thought they heard gunshots.

The base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, responsible for training and deploying “the finest attack pilots in the Combat Air Force,” according to its website.