 US may cut 'all trade' with countries doing business with N Korea: Trump
Sep 03, 2017-Sunday
US may cut ‘all trade’ with countries doing business with N Korea: Trump

Trump’s threat came after Pyongyang detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile.

world Updated: Sep 03, 2017 22:07 IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about North Korea before meeting with participants in a workforce and apprenticeship discussion at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey.
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about North Korea before meeting with participants in a workforce and apprenticeship discussion at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey.(Reuters Photo)

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that the United States was considering cutting economic ties with any countries that do business with North Korea.

“The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea,” he said in a tweet.

Trump’s threat came after Pyongyang detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile.

