US may cut ‘all trade’ with countries doing business with N Korea: Trump
world Updated: Sep 03, 2017 22:07 IST
Agence France-Presse, Washington
President Donald Trump warned Sunday that the United States was considering cutting economic ties with any countries that do business with North Korea.
“The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea,” he said in a tweet.
Trump’s threat came after Pyongyang detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile.