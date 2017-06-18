US: Orlando airport honours dog with retirement party

A dog in the US got the retirement party of a lifetime after nearly five years of dedicated service at an airport in the country.

Gema, who worked at Orlando International Airport, was given the party last week.

She was treated to an over-sized doggie treat and a pink tiara, which the airport called her “retirement crown”.

There she is! K-9 Gema is ready to party. She's retiring after almost 5 years at MCO with handler Eddie. #HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/4PUsHP4rmX — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media.

“We’re celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we’re sending her off in style,” the Florida airport wrote on Twitter.