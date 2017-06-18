 US: Orlando airport honours dog with retirement party | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 18, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

US: Orlando airport honours dog with retirement party

A dog in the US got the retirement party of a lifetime after nearly five years of dedicated service at an airport in the country.

world Updated: Jun 18, 2017 16:11 IST
Orlando Airport
Gema, who worked at Orlando International Airport, was given the party last week.(Twitter Photo)

A dog in the US got the retirement party of a lifetime after nearly five years of dedicated service at an airport in the country.

Gema, who worked at Orlando International Airport, was given the party last week.

She was treated to an over-sized doggie treat and a pink tiara, which the airport called her “retirement crown”.

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media.

“We’re celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we’re sending her off in style,” the Florida airport wrote on Twitter.

more from world

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you