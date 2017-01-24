 10-year-old steers speeding car, gets chased by US cops in Ohio | world-news | Hindustan Times
10-year-old steers speeding car, gets chased by US cops in Ohio

world Updated: Jan 24, 2017 22:53 IST
AP
AP
Ohio police said an erratic, speeding driver who led an officer on a brief pursuit turned out to be a 10-year-old boy.(Representative image)

Ohio police say an erratic, speeding driver who led an officer on a brief pursuit turned out to be a 10-year-old boy who took his parents’ car without permission and drove 11 miles to a nearby city to shop at a convenience store.

WTOL-TV reports an officer tried to stop a driver who wasn’t using headlights and kept braking Sunday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70mph.

Police in Fostoria, roughly 40 miles south of Toledo, say the vehicle eventually struck a curb and stopped. No one was hurt.

The boy, from the nearby town of Kansas, was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from police. His parents haven’t been charged. The Review Times reports juvenile court and children’s services are reviewing the case.

