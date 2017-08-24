 US probe finds another email trying to connect Trump campaign officials and Putin: Media report | world-news | Hindustan Times
US probe finds another email trying to connect Trump campaign officials and Putin: Media report

Congressional investigators have found another email from a top aide to President Donald Trump last year about an effort to arrange a meeting between campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin

world Updated: Aug 24, 2017 18:31 IST

The email was sent in June 2016, about the same time as Donald Trump Jr. met with Russians offering information to discredit his father’s rival in the campaign, Democrat Hillary Clinton. (Reuters File Photo)

Congressional investigators have found another email from a top aide to President Donald Trump last year about an effort to arrange a meeting between campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The email was sent by Rick Dearborn, now the president’s deputy chief of staff, to campaign officials with information about a person trying to connect them with Putin, CNN said.

The email was sent in June 2016, about the same time as Donald Trump Jr. met with Russians offering information to discredit his father’s rival in the campaign, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

