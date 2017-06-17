US survey: 7% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

A recent poll by a US dairy organisation found that 7% of the American adults it surveyed thought chocolate milk came from brown cows. And nearly half the respondents had no idea where the drink came from.

The survey by the Innovation Center for US Dairy in April covered 1,000 Americans aged 18 years and over.

The question asked to the respondents was: “Where does chocolate milk come from?”

Seven percent of the respondents thought chocolate milk comes from brown cows. And 48% admitted they were not sure where chocolate milk came from.

The findings of the survey, which examined the views of Americans on the role played by dairy products in their diet and daily life, have been listed in the “fact and myths’ section of the Innovation Center’s website.

And the organisation also has a handy answer for those who still are sure about the origins of one of the world’s favourite milk drinks: “Chocolate milk – or any flavoured milk for that matter – is white cow’s milk with added flavouring and sweeteners.”

The Innovation Center also sought to bust the myth that chocolate milk is not as nutritious as plain milk – “No matter what the flavor, milk will always be the same delicious and nutritious beverage that provides nine essential nutrients. The major difference between white and flavored milk is the higher carbohydrate and calorie content due to the addition of sweeteners.”