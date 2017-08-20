US youngster thought he was pulling a cool move, but then came the burn

A youngster smoking a vape in a US town thought he was pulling a cool move – but then came the burn.

The Lawrence Police Department in the US re-tweeted a boy’s video in which he spots an official car of the City of Lawrence and poses next to it while blowing smoke.

I'm sorry Blake, this is awkward, but that's not a police car. You vaped in front of a water service vehicle.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ecn6aVHstX — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 19, 2017

The use of e-cigarette, or vaping, is increasingly getting popular among the youth, but experts have warned the habit makes them more vulnerable to becoming dependent on nicotine.

The user who posted the video, Blake Albert, later said it wasn’t him posing in front of the car.