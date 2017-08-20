Utter fail for Breitbart, suggests German footballer is a human trafficker

Right-wing publication Breitbart News has appeared to have made a serious error, seemingly accusing German footballer and World Cup winner Lukas Podolski is involved in human trafficking.

On Friday, the Breitbart, in a story titled “Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis”, claimed traffickers were smuggling migrants from Morocco into Europe via the Strait of Gibraltar by using jet-skis. However, the publication, for some inexplicable reason, used an image of the 32-year-old footballer riding on a jet ski.

It is unlikely that World Cup winner Podolski is a human trafficker (Screengrab)

Despite many people pointing out the error on Twitter, the article — with the photo — remained in place. They have also not tweeted a clarification or issued an apology for using Podolski’s photo.

Breitbart with an EPIC fail - that's Lukas Podolski, you know, the German footballer pic.twitter.com/DN3GiqGxYO — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) August 20, 2017

Breitbart seem to think Lukas Podolski is part of a people smuggling gang on jet-skis... pic.twitter.com/0VmHDk9hi4 — EPH (@edwardparkerh) August 19, 2017

Someone pls explain @realDonaldTrump that Breitbart is the master of fake news. World champion

Lukas Podolski on holiday. @slpng_giants pic.twitter.com/NJTRAGAn0D — MissScott (@MissVicScott) August 20, 2017

I hope Lukas Podolski (@podolski10) sues the pants off Breitbart for using his image to illustrate an anti-migrant story pic.twitter.com/QgJdb8Wpe6 — ystriya (@ystriya) August 20, 2017

Always thought Podolski is a Polish migrant. Now @Breitbart reveals he was smuggled into Europe from Morocco. In any case, I'm glad he came. pic.twitter.com/60dGlE3TBQ — Ragnar Weilandt (@RagnarWeilandt) August 20, 2017

It is quite unlikely that Podolski would smuggle Moroccans into Europe — he’s currently playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan.