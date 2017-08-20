Utter fail for Breitbart, suggests German footballer is a human trafficker
Breitbart claimed traffickers were smuggling migrants from Morocco into Europe via the Strait of Gibraltar by using jet-skis, but published it with a photo of Lukas Podolski.
Right-wing publication Breitbart News has appeared to have made a serious error, seemingly accusing German footballer and World Cup winner Lukas Podolski is involved in human trafficking.
On Friday, the Breitbart, in a story titled “Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis”, claimed traffickers were smuggling migrants from Morocco into Europe via the Strait of Gibraltar by using jet-skis. However, the publication, for some inexplicable reason, used an image of the 32-year-old footballer riding on a jet ski.
Despite many people pointing out the error on Twitter, the article — with the photo — remained in place. They have also not tweeted a clarification or issued an apology for using Podolski’s photo.
Breitbart with an EPIC fail - that's Lukas Podolski, you know, the German footballer pic.twitter.com/DN3GiqGxYO— Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) August 20, 2017
Breitbart seem to think Lukas Podolski is part of a people smuggling gang on jet-skis... pic.twitter.com/0VmHDk9hi4— EPH (@edwardparkerh) August 19, 2017
Someone pls explain @realDonaldTrump that Breitbart is the master of fake news. World champion— MissScott (@MissVicScott) August 20, 2017
Lukas Podolski on holiday. @slpng_giants pic.twitter.com/NJTRAGAn0D
I hope Lukas Podolski (@podolski10) sues the pants off Breitbart for using his image to illustrate an anti-migrant story pic.twitter.com/QgJdb8Wpe6— ystriya (@ystriya) August 20, 2017
Always thought Podolski is a Polish migrant. Now @Breitbart reveals he was smuggled into Europe from Morocco. In any case, I'm glad he came. pic.twitter.com/60dGlE3TBQ— Ragnar Weilandt (@RagnarWeilandt) August 20, 2017
It is quite unlikely that Podolski would smuggle Moroccans into Europe — he’s currently playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan.