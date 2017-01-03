 Van, truck collide, catch fire on Thai highway; 25 killed | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Van, truck collide, catch fire on Thai highway; 25 killed

world Updated: Jan 03, 2017 01:34 IST
AP
AP
Bangkok
Highlight Story

In this image made from video, a man watches as two vehicles burn after they collided on a highway east of Bangkok, Thailand. (Matichon TV via AP)

A van and a pickup collided and caught fire on a highway in eastern Thailand on Monday afternoon, killing 25 people, authorities said.

The public transit van lost control and crossed the grass median, colliding with the pickup truck going in the opposite direction Monday afternoon, according to Thai Road Accident Data for Road Safety Culture, which compiles electronic insurance reports.

Twenty-five people were killed and two survived the crash, said police Col. Dusadee Kunchorn Na Ayutthaya, superintendent of the Ban Bung district police station in Chonburi province.

“An accident like this shouldn’t happen but it did,” Dusadee said. Both drivers were killed. Police were not yet able to interview the survivors but were investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Thailand has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the world.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<