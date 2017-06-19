Vehicle rams worshippers outside London mosque: Here’s a timeline of major terror attacks in Europe

A vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving one dead and several injured. One person has been arrested. British Prime Minister Theresa May said police have confirmed the incident as a “potential terrorist attack”.

Here’s a timeline of major terror attacks in Europe:

June 2017: Seven people were killed in a terror attack in the British capital on Saturday when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the London attacks, while British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology for the attack, as police said they had arrested 12 suspects, including Pakistan-born British citizen Khuram Butt.

May 2017: A suicide bomber blows himself up outside a pop concert by American teen idol Ariana Grande in Manchester in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring 116.

Seven of the victims were under the age of 18.

The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester-born university drop-out of Libyan origin. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

April 2017: Sweden arrests man for “terrorist crime” hours after a beer truck ploughed into a crowd outside a busy department store in central Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15.

March 2017:Five people were killed and at least 40 injured after a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before attacking a policeman close to the British Parliament in what police termed as a terror attack.

February 2017: A knife-wielding man shouts “Allahu akbar” attacked soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum in Paris in what the French president called a terrorist attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

December 2016: A truck smashes through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. It triggered significant changes in German policies on video surveillance and the ability to hold and detain asylum seekers deemed suspicious.

July 2016: A truck loaded with weapons and hand grenades drives onto a sidewalk for more than a mile, ploughing through Bastille Day revellers who had gathered to watch fireworks in the French resort city of Nice. At least 86 people were killed before police killed the driver.

Arose and a sign reading “Je suis Nice” (I am Nice) is placed near a stain on the pavement on la Promenade des Anglais in tribute to the victims of the deadly Bastille Day attack in Nice. (AFP File Photo)

March 2016: Explosions tore through the departure hall of Brussels airport and struck a metro station. The Belga agency said shots were fired and there were shouts in Arabic shortly before the blasts, that killed 32 people in the Belgian capital.

November 2015: Nine men unleash explosives near the Stade de France stadium and open fire on people enjoying a night out at bars and restaurants in Paris, and at the Bataclan concert hall that lies just a short walk from where the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists were killed. In all, 130 people lose their lives and 350 are wounded. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

January 2015: Two men armed with Kalashnikov rifles storm the Paris offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo killing 12 people including eight cartoonists. A policewoman is killed just outside Paris the following day, while a gunman takes hostages at a Jewish supermarket, four of whom are killed. The Charlie Hebdo attackers and the hostage-taker were killed in separate shootouts, but not before claiming allegiance to al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

July, 2005: Four British suicide bombers inspired by al-Qaeda attack London’s transport system during rush hour, killing 52 people, as well as themselves, and wounding 700. Two weeks later a failed attempt is made by another group to carry out a second wave of attacks.