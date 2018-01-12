Vijay Mallya extradition: India assures UK court of access to private healthcare

India has submitted a written assurance to the Westminster magistrates court that controversial businessman Vijay Mallya will be able to access private medical care if he is extradited and held at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

The assurance was among details about jail conditions submitted to chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, who had sought them during a hearing on December 14. India had previously submitted a detailed note on conditions at the jail, including medical care available.

A senior Indian official associated with the case told reporters here on Friday: “We have also assured the court that he will be able to access private medical care if needed.”

According to a medical report read out in court, 62-year-old Mallya suffers from diabetes, coronary artery disease and sleep apnoea.

Doubts were expressed by defence witness Alan Mitchell, an expert on prisons, on the medical attention he would receive as there are said to be four doctors in the Arthur Road Jail for a population of nearly 3,000 prisoners.

The next hearing in the extradition case is expected to be scheduled in the next three weeks. Mallya’s bail was extended till April 2 at the last hearing on Thursday.