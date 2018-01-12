 Vladimir Putin calls North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ‘competent and mature’ leader | world-news | Hindustan Times
Vladimir Putin calls North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ‘competent and mature’ leader

In the Russian President’s view, Kim is “cleaning up the situation, smoothing it, calming it.”

world Updated: Jan 12, 2018 08:42 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. (KCNA via Reuters File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has shown himself to be a mature leader who is interested in calming down the tensions over its nuclear and long-range missile programs.

Meeting with top Russian media figures on Thursday, Putin said Kim “is an absolutely competent and already mature politician” who has “solved his strategic task — he has a nuclear warhead and a global-range missile.”

Now, in Putin’s view, Kim is “cleaning up the situation, smoothing it, calming it.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the conference of cell chairpersons of the ruling party in Pyongyang. (AP File Photo)

Kim and President Donald Trump have engaged in an increasingly sharp war of words as North Korea’s weapons programs advance, each of them belittling the other.

