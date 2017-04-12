 Vladimir Putin says US-Russia ties are worse since Donald Trump took office | world-news | Hindustan Times
Vladimir Putin says US-Russia ties are worse since Donald Trump took office

world Updated: Apr 12, 2017 16:51 IST
Reuters
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference in Moscow on April 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11, 2017, warned of future chemical weapons "provocations" in Syria that would be used to frame Kremlin ally Bashar al-Assad.(AFP Photo)

Levels of trust between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated since US President Donald Trump took office, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Asked about relations since Trump became president, Putin said, according to a transcript of the interview released by the Kremlin: “One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved, but rather has deteriorated.”

Asked about accusations that Syria’s government launched a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province, Putin said that Damascus had given up its chemical weapons stocks.

He said he believed there were two main explanations for the incident in Idlib province: that Syrian government air strikes had hit rebel chemical weapons stocks, releasing poisonous gas, or that the incident was a set-up designed to discredit the Syrian government.

