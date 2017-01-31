 Washington state sues Trump over immigration ban order | world-news | Hindustan Times
Washington state sues Trump over immigration ban order

world Updated: Jan 31, 2017 01:49 IST
AP, Seattle
Washington

Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson announced that he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations on January 30.(AP Photo)

Washington state’s attorney general says he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his lawsuit Monday, becoming the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.

Ferguson was one of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement Sunday calling Trump’s immigration action “un-American and unlawful.”

Trump’s order sparked large protests around the country over the weekend.

Trump has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

