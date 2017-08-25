Watch | Soldiers diving into cars, explosions: How Saudis conducted Mecca military parade

Armoured vehicles, soldiers marching in elaborate formations, fly past is what you expect from a run of the mill military parade.

But simulated training exercises, explosions, gunbattle scenes and soldiers dangling from choppers is what you get at the Saudi Arabian military parade in Mecca.

The parade of security forces was held in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the Haj pilgrimage on Wednesday. More than two million people are expected to participate in this year’s Haj, a pilgrimage that all capable Muslims must perform at least once in their lives.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman attended the extravagant event.

There have been safety and security incidents in Haj previously. In 2015, more than 2000 pilgrims were crushed in a deadly stampede in Mecca’s Mina.

Take a look at the parade:

There are military parades — and then there's Mecca's mega military parade 💥 pic.twitter.com/MeGMw7Vklc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 24, 2017

A military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters Photo)

The haj to Mecca, the most revered site in Islam, is a pilgrimage that Muslims must perform at least once in their lifetimes if they are able to do so. (AFP Photo)

Saudi armed forces march during a parade in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (AFP Photo)

