Watch: Dramatic videos of typhoon Hato as it leaves a trail of destruction

The most powerful typhoon to hit the southern Chinese region in more than half a century left several dead.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2017 16:43 IST
A woman uses her phone while wearing a plastic poncho along Victoria Harbour during heavy winds and rain brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong.
A woman uses her phone while wearing a plastic poncho along Victoria Harbour during heavy winds and rain brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong.(AFP Photo)

The most powerful typhoon to hit the southern Chinese region in more than half a century left several dead as a sudden deluge swamped the gambling hub of Macau, submerging streets and stranding residents.

Macau said Thursday that eight people were killed in the former Portuguese colony, including two men found overnight in a submerged parking garage. Another 153 were injured amid extensive flooding, power outages, and the smashing of doors and windows by high winds and driving rain.

“It’s a calamity, the losses are high and a lot of buildings need repair,” said Macau lawmaker Jose Pereira Coutinho, adding that he heard from many people who still had no water or electricity a day after Typhoon Hato tore across the 30-square kilometre territory.

Residents waded in waist-high murky water and rows of city buses sat half-submerged on city streets, according to photos circulating among residents. Fallen trees blocked roads, causing traffic snarls, and residents lined up with buckets to collect water from public standpipes, television video showed.

Here are some dramatic videos of the deadly typhoon:

(With AP inputs)

