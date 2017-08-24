Watch | Internet’s latest sweetheart: Toddler interrupts live TV interview, climbs on anchor’s desk

The best thing about surprises is that they come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes serious discussions on live television can become the butt of jokes because of unexpected bloopers and Alastair Stewart, an ITV anchor, found out the funny way.

Stewart was discussing guidelines on milk allergies in infants, with Lucy Wranka and her two children on Wednesday. While George obediently sat next to his mother through the interview, little Iris decided it was a good time to do a recce of the studio.

The anchor introduced Iris and said she “will do whatever she chooses to do over the next couple of minutes.”

Keeping a straight face for most part of the segment, Stewart discussed skin rashes, vomiting and constipation with Lucy and interviewed George on his experience, while Iris ambled about. She shouted, jumped in front of the camera and climbed on to the desk, impervious to her surroundings.

Stewart, who could no longer contain his amusement, let out a smile and bid goodbye to the viewers with Iris sitting right in front of him on his desk, waving her arms.

You can watch the video here:

This toddler just crushed a TV interview https://t.co/SqYzbBb5d1 pic.twitter.com/1Q5zDgWmA8 — TIME (@TIME) August 24, 2017

The internet loved the news anchor’s patience and showered him with praise:

Earlier in March, political science expert Robert Kelly was being interviewed by the BBC on the impeachment of South Korea President Park Geun Hye via webcam, when his two children burst into the room and instantly became internet sweethearts.