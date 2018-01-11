WATCH | Monkeying around: Reporter presenting news gets mobbed by excited lemurs

BBC Norfolk reporter Alex Dunlop had a close encounter with a bunch of excited primates while trying to present a news report.

Dunlop was at Banham Zoo in Norfolk, reporting on the annual animal stock take, when eight lemurs swooped in, pulling at his sweater.

Our reporter @dunlopalex has had a close encounter with a lemur @banhamzoo. Find out more on @BBCLookEast at 6.30pm.

NB Watch this video with the sound on. pic.twitter.com/kEaIISUjlr — BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) January 4, 2018

“This could take some time,” Dunlop can be heard groaning as the lemurs climb up and down him.

On his second attempt to relay the news, Dunlop gets nipped on his finger by one of the lemurs. He barely gets as far as, “I’m at one of the region’s zoos where they’re doing their annual stock-take of animals,” when he is bitten yet again.

“Ow! You little nipper,” screams the frustrated reporter.

I need to man up. The lemurs at @banhamzoo were huge fun. Other good out-takes are available... https://t.co/HqdYsNMkzF — Alexander Dunlop (@dunlopalex) January 4, 2018

The clip ends with Dunlop saying, “Well I think this is one of the more enjoyable parts of the job: counting lemurs.”