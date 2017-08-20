Watch: Sinkhole appears in middle of the road, sinks biker glued to phone

What happens when you are glued to your phone while riding your bike? A lot, apparently.

There is this possibility of getting involved in a pretty bad accident. Also, a monster sinkhole might appear out of nowhere and devour you and your vehicle.

Surprised? But that’s exactly what happened to a motorcyclist in China, according to a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident took place in the south-eastern city of Beihai, 500km west of Hong Kong, reported the euronews. The report quoted state broadcaster CCTV to point out that the biker “escaped serious injury”.

The BBC Newsbeat too tweeted the video.

Reasons not to use your phone while driving No.7632: Sinkholes pic.twitter.com/RTYP6tHvEP — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) August 20, 2017

While a Twitter user sympathised with the “poor guy”, another felt it was “like a Bugs Bunny scene” from the toon world.

A user with the handle @richysee said: “Usually, leaking water or sewage pipes under the road cause erosion of the soil creating a huge cavern which collapses in due course.”