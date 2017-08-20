 Watch: Sinkhole appears in middle of the road, sinks biker glued to phone | world-news | Hindustan Times
Watch: Sinkhole appears in middle of the road, sinks biker glued to phone

The incident reportedly took place in China’s Beihai city.

world Updated: Aug 20, 2017 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
In the video, the man is shown approaching a sinkhole looking at his mobile phone.
In the video, the man is shown approaching a sinkhole looking at his mobile phone.(YouTube screengrab)

What happens when you are glued to your phone while riding your bike? A lot, apparently.

There is this possibility of getting involved in a pretty bad accident. Also, a monster sinkhole might appear out of nowhere and devour you and your vehicle.

Surprised? But that’s exactly what happened to a motorcyclist in China, according to a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident took place in the south-eastern city of Beihai, 500km west of Hong Kong, reported the euronews. The report quoted state broadcaster CCTV to point out that the biker “escaped serious injury”.

The BBC Newsbeat too tweeted the video.

While a Twitter user sympathised with the “poor guy”, another felt it was “like a Bugs Bunny scene” from the toon world.

A user with the handle @richysee said: “Usually, leaking water or sewage pipes under the road cause erosion of the soil creating a huge cavern which collapses in due course.”

