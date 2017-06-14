Watch: Snake catches a mouse while dangling from an AC unit

What if you find a snake and a mouse together in your bedroom? Creepy, right?

A video surfaced on the internet showing a snake sliding down from an air–conditioning unit to get hold of its prey, a rat.

The 10-second video posted on June 10th, captures the snake being suspended from the AC and catches a rat by its mouth eventually taking it with itself inside the machine.

Netizens are buzzing with reactions, curious about how a snake got inside the AC and where the rat came from.

The video which was posted on the Facebook page Simple Girl has gone viral in no time, receiving around 4,30,154 shares and 24,000 likes.

The video garnered witty responses from the social media users. Facebook was inundated with comments like -“Yikes…mother earth has shaken up so much the snakes have to find new accommodation” and “Weather too humid the snake cant tahan. Hide in air con much cooler free somemore. Hahahaha”.

However, there were some people on the internet which found the video to be too freaky with one Facebook user even stating - “OMG, I almost threw up ! Errrrrr…..”.