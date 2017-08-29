Watch: Texas dad goes fishing in living room flooded by Hurricane Harvey

A Houston resident’s videos of her father trying to catch a fish with his bare hands is going viral on social media. But this isn’t at a lake or a pond. It is in the family’s front room.

Hurricane Harvey that made landfall on Friday evening over parts of Texas and Louisiana continues to devastate the United States, forcing many to wade through chest-deep water as rivers and channels overflow while many seek shelter on their roofs or in their attics.

But even in such difficult times, the Saldaña family has managed to keep their humour intact.

“Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?” posted Viviana Saldaña on Facebook and Twitter, sharing the videos of her father, shirtless and nearly knee-deep in water.

Viviana can be heard laughing and cheering as her father dives around the water-logged room trying to catch the fish.

“My dad wants y’all to recognize his fishing skills. He already has a fish mounted on the wall, there’s another one getting done. He needs more!” a report on Independent quoted Viviana.

Many appreciated the family’s sense of making the best of a difficult time.

Hurricane Harvey is touted to be one of the worst flooding disasters in recent US history. Though the precise toll is still unknown, it has already claimed at least nine lives besides submerging highways, houses and neighbourhoods in brown murky water. Police and Coast Guard teams have rescued hundreds, plucking many from rooftops by helicopter.