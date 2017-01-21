 Watch: US President Donald Trump, Melania perform first dance | world-news | Hindustan Times
Watch: US President Donald Trump, Melania perform first dance

US President Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to the song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the stage on Friday night to perform their first dance at the inaugural ball within hours of taking office.

The first couple danced at the Liberty Ball to a cover version of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”, CNN reported.

Sinatra had performed in former President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural ball in 1981.

Donald and Melania were soon accompanied by his family and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife.

The couple will also attend the Freedom Ball and the Salute to the Armed Forces Ball.

Trump said, “People that weren’t so nice to me were saying that we did a really good job today.” He added, “It’s like God was looking down on us.”

