 We can cut regulations by 75 percent, Donald Trump tells company executives | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 23, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

We can cut regulations by 75 percent, Donald Trump tells company executives

world Updated: Jan 23, 2017 22:02 IST
Reuters, Washington
Highlight Story

US President Donald Trump.(AP photo)

US President Donald Trump on Monday told leaders of companies, ranging from defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp to sportswear apparel maker Under Armour Inc, that he believed his administration could cut US regulations governing companies by 75% or more.

Read: Donald Trump to meet business, labour leaders on his first day in office

In a meeting with about 10 senior executives at the White House, Trump also reiterated his pledge to impose a hefty border tax on companies that want to import products to the United States after moving American manufacturing facilities abroad.

But, he added, those that want to set up factories in the United States will see quick approvals to build.

tags

more from world

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you