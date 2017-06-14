 What’s in a name: Twitter shocked that Sasha Obama’s real name is something else | world-news | Hindustan Times
What’s in a name: Twitter shocked that Sasha Obama’s real name is something else

No one’s sure how she came to be so widely known as ‘Sasha’, which is her nickname, but her real name wasn’t hidden either.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2017 17:48 IST
Samiksha Pattanaik
Sasha Obama
Twitter recently discovered that the former first daughter’s name is not Sasha, but Natasha. (Twitter Photo)

A day after the celebration of Sasha Obama’s 16th birthday on Saturday, Twitter discovered that the former first daughter’s name is not Sasha, but Natasha.

The revelation came when Ashely C Ford, senior features writer at Refinery29, tweeted, “Today is the one year anniversary of me finding out Sasha Obama’s actual first name is Natasha.”

No one’s sure how she came to be so widely known as ‘Sasha’, which is her nickname, but her real name wasn’t hidden either.

The New York Daily News had earlier reported that she was “going” by her full name Natasha while on the part-time job at a restaurant last summer. Her infopage clearly says, “Her formal name is Natasha, but she is most often called by her nickname, Sasha.” So do her Wikipedia and Twitter pages. A Google search to find her full name also brings up ‘Natasha’ in the results.

A Google search to find her full name also brings up ‘Natasha’ in the results. (Screengrab)

But somehow, it never caught the public attention. Which is why Ford’s tweet was met with surprised ‘whats’ from people for whom it was nothing short of a revelation.

Here’re some of the reactions on Twitter…

