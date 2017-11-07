When Pen-pineapple-apple-pen singer Pikotaro met Donald Trump in Japan

The maker of one of the most groovy, and viral, songs of last year met US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Trump met Pikotaro -- the singer of hit song “pen-pineapple-apple-pen” -- on his visit to Japan on Monday at a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reported The Guardian.

The photo shows a beaming Pikotaro -- whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka -- flanked by Trump and Abe.

The singer was chosen to sing for the President at the reception during Trump’s 11-day Asia visit, the Kyodo news agency had said.

Pikotaro said it was an honour to meet Trump and Abe: “I have had a very valuable experience in my life today. Also, I just make fun music. And I want to deliver a small smile to everyone,” Kosaka tweeted, posting more than 15 images from the event.

The 45-second “PPAP” ditty went viral last year after being shared by pop star Justin Bieber. The singer is apparently a favourite of Trump’s grandchildren after Arabella Kushner, the six-year-old daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, was seen singing along to the tune in a clip shared on Instagram in November by her mother.

The repetitive earworm, whose video features the dancing Pikotaro dressed in his garish animal-print costume, set a Guinness World Record as the shortest song to break into the Billboard Hot 100.

(With agency inputs)