When US President Donald Trump was stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin during WWE days

world Updated: Jan 21, 2017 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Austin once beat up Donald Trump inside the WWE ring.

America’s newly elected president, Donald Trump, has an interesting past. From misogynistic comments to intimidating voters and featuring in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events, he has done it all.

Though this happened many years ago, but even then he was audacious enough to challenge the WWE champion Stone Cold Steve Austin inside the ring.

In this video, you’ll see Trump challenging Steve Austin and then getting beaten up by him. Today, Steve Austin might be regretting that moment, but many others are sharing this old video when somebody displayed the courage to rub Trump in a wrong way.

This was also one of the most popular videos shared by Trump’s critics during the run up to the presidential election.

Here we list a few of his other videos in which he rubbed shoulders with the superstars of the ring. He is anyway into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

