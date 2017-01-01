 White House condemns ‘savagery’ of Istanbul attack that killed at least 39 | world-news | Hindustan Times
White House condemns ‘savagery’ of Istanbul attack that killed at least 39

world Updated: Jan 01, 2017 10:44 IST
AFP, Washington
Ambulances are seen near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year's Day, early Sunday, January 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people. (AP Photo)

The White House condemned the “savagery” of at least one gunman in Istanbul who killed at least 39 people and wounded 40 others as they celebrated the New Year, calling the attack “horrific.”

The gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina nightclub, one of the city’s most exclusive party venues, before going on a shooting rampage inside, according to the authorities.

NTV television said many party-goers threw themselves into the Bosphorus in panic after the attack and efforts were under way to rescue them from the waters.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, which has left dozens dead and many more wounded,” National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revelers, many of whom were celebrating New Year’s Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers.”

Price added: “We reaffirm the support of the United States for Turkey, our Nato ally, in our shared determination to confront and defeat all forms of terrorism.

