White House intruder: Two secret service officers fired over security breach

Two US secret service officers were fired over a March 10 security breach in which a man climbed over the White House fence and remained on the grounds undetected for over 15 minutes, security officials told CNN.

The uniformed division officers, both with less than a year on the job, were assigned to guard posts located at the treasury building and at an entrance to the east executive avenue, the officials said on Thursday.

Video surveillance showed the intruder, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran of California, first jumping a fence in the Northwest corner of the Treasury Building.

He then climbed a five-foot fence, an eight-foot gate and hopped and three-and-a-half-foot fence while secret service members struggled to locate him.

Tran set off multiple alarm sensors before being discovered, CNN reported.

Documents later showed that Tran was carrying two cans of mace, as well as a letter he wrote to Trump.

The incident took place while President Donald Trump was at the White House.

At the time, Trump was alerted of the intrusion and the White House was placed under the security condition “Orange” - one of the secret service’s highest levels of security.

Secret Service Communications director Cathy Milhoan said the agency continues to review the incident.

“The Secret Service continues to take appropriate actions based upon findings of the mission assurance review. We do not comment on personnel actions. However, all secret service personnel are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct,” she added.