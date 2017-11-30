White House says Tillerson ‘continues to lead the State Department’
The White House responded to speculation about Rex Tillerson’s imminent departure as Secretary of State Thursday, saying he was still in the job and “there are no personnel announcements at this time.”world Updated: Nov 30, 2017 23:49 IST
Agence France-Presse, Washington
“Secretary Tillerson continues to lead the State Department and the entire cabinet is focused on completing this incredibly successful first year of President Trump’s administration,” press secretary Sarah Sanders added in a statement.