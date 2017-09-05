 White person to white supremacist person: ‘What is wrong with you?’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
White person to white supremacist person: ‘What is wrong with you?’

As debate rages over white supremacists and neo-Nazis in the US, a woman’s letter on the issue is being widely shared on social media. Read it here:

world Updated: Sep 05, 2017 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
This July 8 photo shows members of the KKK escorted by police past a large group of protesters during a rally in Charlottesville.
This July 8 photo shows members of the KKK escorted by police past a large group of protesters during a rally in Charlottesville.(AP Photo)

As debate rages in the US over how the white supremacist movement has resurfaced, triggering violent clashes, a letter written by a woman on the issue is being widely shared on social media.

US President Donald Trump was recently assailed from across the political spectrum for failing to respond more forcefully to violence in Charlottesville, where a rally by white supremacists turned deadly recently.

In the letter, published in The Salt Lake Tribune, the 67-year-old woman talks about how “white people” were claiming “supremacy” and Nazis were “openly walk(ing) the streets of America”.

Read the letter here:

Here are a few reactions to the letter, which was tweeted by a user named by Alicia Mayer and retweeted more than 37,000 times:

