White person to white supremacist person: ‘What is wrong with you?’

As debate rages in the US over how the white supremacist movement has resurfaced, triggering violent clashes, a letter written by a woman on the issue is being widely shared on social media.

US President Donald Trump was recently assailed from across the political spectrum for failing to respond more forcefully to violence in Charlottesville, where a rally by white supremacists turned deadly recently.

In the letter, published in The Salt Lake Tribune, the 67-year-old woman talks about how “white people” were claiming “supremacy” and Nazis were “openly walk(ing) the streets of America”.

Read the letter here:

'Letter of the Week' or 'Letter of the goddamn YEAR?' pic.twitter.com/oNESYtnYM1 — Alicia Mayer (@RealAliciaMayer) September 4, 2017

Here are a few reactions to the letter, which was tweeted by a user named by Alicia Mayer and retweeted more than 37,000 times:

This applies worldwide beyond borders, such a great letter, many of us can 'insert parents/grandparents' into this and it applies #goJonna — Naomi Andersson (@naomiandersson) September 4, 2017

It's refreshing to read something sane. — Marion Farrell (@LadyMarion_) September 4, 2017

Eloquent letter! Thank you to the writer and to all who are sharing this most worthy message! — Carol (@carolsstudio1) September 4, 2017

