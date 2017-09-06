Woman gets stuck in window trying to retrieve poop on Tinder date

You think your last date was bad?

A British woman had to be rescued by firefighters after she got stuck in the window while trying to pick up her poop at the home of a Tinder date.

The woman was on a date with Liam Smyth whom she met on Tinder, a mobile-based dating app. After having a pleasant evening, both went to the Smyth’s home in Bristol for “a bottle of wine and a scientology documentary.”

Their plan of spending a night together, however, did not go well after the woman excused herself to use the toilet. Smyth said his date returned “with a panicked look in her eye, and told me she had something to tell me”.

She told Smyth she reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and tried throwing out of the window all because it would not flush down. But unfortunately, it fell into the narrow gap between two window panes.

Smyth helped her climb out of that narrow gap between the panes so she could retrieve the poop. The self-confessed amateur gymnast instead got wedged for 15 minutes after which Symth had no choice but to call the firefighters.

She was pulled out successfully but the hilarious incident left Symth’s window completely broken.

A student, Smyth knew he could not afford to repair the broken window that would have cost him £300 (Rs 25,000 approximately). So, he turned to the internet on Tuesday for help and shared his story on Go Fund Me, a website for raising funds.

“Unfortunately, although they rescued my date unharmed from what must have been a rather unpleasant confined space to find yourself in, in the process they had to completely destroy the window with their special fire tools. I’m not complaining, they did what they had to do. Problem is, I’ve been quoted north of £300 to replace the window. As a postgraduate student, that is a significant chunk of my monthly budget (in fact, that is my monthly budget),” he wrote.

And he did get help. Within 16 hours, 204 people donated £1,569 (Rs 1.3 lakh approximately) to Smyth, which is way more than the actual expense.

Smyth, who was “astounded” by the overwhelming support, said he will give the exceeding money to charity.

Delighted by the story of Smyth, users on Go Fund Me website wanted to know whether the two would go on a second date.