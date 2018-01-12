Woman held at Heathrow Airport for ‘preparing for terror acts’

A 27-year-old British woman was arrested on Friday at the Heathrow Airport on suspicion of “preparing for terrorist acts”, police said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the woman, who arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa, under section 5 of the Terrorist Act 2006, Metro.co.uk reported.

“She was detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and taken to a south London police station, where she currently remains in police custody,” police said.