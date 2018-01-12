 Woman held at Heathrow Airport for ‘preparing for terror acts’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Woman held at Heathrow Airport for ‘preparing for terror acts’

The woman was detained and taken to a south London police station, where she currently remains in policy custody.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2018 20:13 IST
The 27-year-old woman arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa.
The 27-year-old woman arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa.(AFP File Photo)

A 27-year-old British woman was arrested on Friday at the Heathrow Airport on suspicion of “preparing for terrorist acts”, police said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the woman, who arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa, under section 5 of the Terrorist Act 2006, Metro.co.uk reported.

“She was detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and taken to a south London police station, where she currently remains in police custody,” police said.

more from world
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you