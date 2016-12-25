 Woman who holds record for surviving 10-km fall found dead | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Woman who holds record for surviving 10-km fall found dead

world Updated: Dec 25, 2016 13:12 IST
AFP
AFP
Belgrade
Highlight Story

Vesna Vulovic, an ex-air stewardess, and survivor of a fall from 10,000 meters when in 1972 her plane was blown up in mid-fight by a bomb, gestures as she gives an interview to the Associated Press in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP File)

An air hostess who miraculously survived a fall of more than 10 kilometres 34 years ago after a plane exploded mid-air has died at the age of 66.

Vesna Vulovic, who was a 22-year-old flight attendant with Yugoslav airways JAT, was found dead by friends in her Belgrade apartment, Tanjug news agency reported on Saturday.

The cause of death was not known.

Vulovic was the only survivor of the January 26, 1972 bomb blast over the Czech town of Srbska Kamenice which killed 23 passengers and five crew.

The bomb had been placed in the baggage hold in the Stockholm to Zagreb flight by a Croatian separatist group.

She was trapped in the cone of the tail and landed on a slope after plunging 10,160 metres (33,300 feet) from the DC-9 aircraft.

Vulovic is in the Guinness Book of World Records for surviving the longest fall without a parachute.

She was temporarily paralysed from the waist down and in a coma for nearly a month. She spent several more months in hospital.

“My thoughts are always with those who died here,” Vulovic said at a ceremony in 2002 when she returned to the spot where she had landed.

tags

more from world

Recommended for you

<