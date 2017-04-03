 US World War II veteran, 102, receives high school diploma, overdue medals | world-news | Hindustan Times
US World War II veteran, 102, receives high school diploma, overdue medals

world Updated: Apr 03, 2017 22:29 IST
WWII veteran and Prisoner of War, Sydney Cole being presented his service medals.(Twitter/ Brian Higgins‏)

A 102-year-old American World War II veteran who served with Canadian and American forces and survived captivity by the Nazis has received his high school diploma and overdue medals.

Sydney Cole dropped out of his Buffalo, New York, high school in the 1930s. Rejected by the US Army Air Corps before America entered the war, Cole headed across the border and joined the Canadian Royal Air Force.

He was discharged after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and joined the US Army in 1943.

Cole was piloting an artillery observation plane during the Battle of the Bulge when he was shot down in early 1945. He spent the next four months in a German POW camp.

Cole received his diploma Friday and 10 medals, including a Purple Heart and Bronze Medal.

