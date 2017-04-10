Watch: Newsreader’s reaction after being caught daydreaming live on-air

A major goof-up, a priceless reaction and social media are enough to make you an internet sensation. And all the factors played in favour of an Australian newsreader this weekend who was caught daydreaming live on television.

In a video going viral online, ABC News 24 presenter Natasha Exelby is seen fiddling with her pen while the cameras are still rolling after a story from Queensland wraps up.

However, it was her shocked reaction which has got the internet users laughing.

Ater an audible gasp, the television presenter regains her composure quickly.

“Now to sport with Meredith Sheehan,” she said like a true professional, throwing to the next television package.

The quick save did not stop bemused viewers going to town, though.

The 12-second video, which Media Watch shared on Twitter and Facebook, has been viewed more than 84,000 times.

The 41-year-old, who is an experienced journalist and has worked for 15 years as a reporter, also took to Twitter to make light of the situation.

Thank U all for ur generous support. Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerising pen honourably salute you! — Natasha Exelby (@NatashaExelby) April 10, 2017

Recently, American academic Robert Kelly’s live Skype interview with BBC on the impeachment of South Korea’s president was gatecrashed by his children in the cutest manner possible. His family soon become an internet sensation after millions watched the viral video online.